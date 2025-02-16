MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 February 2025

US authorities forbade Sikh deportees to wear turbans on way back to India: SGPC

The organisation has urged the ministry of external affairs to take stock of the matter

PTI Published 16.02.25, 06:30 PM
Indians deported from the US being escorted by the police as they leave the airport after their arrival, in Amritsar, early Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

Indians deported from the US being escorted by the police as they leave the airport after their arrival, in Amritsar, early Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. PTI

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Sunday strongly condemned US authorities for allegedly not allowing Sikh deportees, who were part of the second batch of illegal Indian immigrants brought from America, to wear their turbans.

The SGPC statement came after some visuals appeared on social media showing Sikh deportees without turbans while completing their immigration formalities at the Amritsar airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

A US military aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar airport late Saturday night, with one deportee claiming they were handcuffed with their legs chained during the journey. The fresh batch of deportees included 65 immigrants from Punjab, 33 from Haryana and eight from Gujarat.

SGPC officials, who were deputed for providing 'langar' and bus service for deportees on Saturday night at the airport, provided 'dastar' (turban) to Sikh deportees.

One of the Sikh deportees also claimed that when they landed at the Amritsar airport, they were not wearing turbans. He said that when they entered the US illegally, they were asked to remove their turbans.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal condemned the US authorities for allegedly not allowing them to wear their turbans.

It is a matter of regret that deportees were brought in shackles and Sikh deportees were not wearing turbans, he said.

Grewal said the SGPC will soon raise the issue with the US authorities. "Turban is the part of a Sikh," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia too condemned the US authorities for allegedly sending Sikh deportees without turbans.

He also urged the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately take up the matter with the US authorities so that such an incident is never repeated in the future.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Deportation Sikh Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

KKR and RCB set to play IPL 2025 opener on March 22, final in Kolkata's Eden Gardens on May 25

This will be the first final in Kolkata in a decade, with Eden Gardens having previously hosted the 2013 and 2015 title matches
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

This incident once again highlights failure of the Railways and insensitivity of govt

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT