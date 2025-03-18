MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Uproar in Odisha Assembly over rising crimes, including murders during Holi

The law and order issue rocked the Assembly on the same day that hundreds of people gheraoed a police station in Rajkanika, Kendrapara district, around 140km from Bhubaneswar, demanding the arrest of the owner of a water packaging factory accused of murdering a local youth

Subhashish Mohanty Published 18.03.25, 06:35 AM
Mohan Charan Majhi. 

Mohan Charan Majhi.  File image

The Odisha Assembly on Monday witnessed uproar over the deteriorating law and order situation, with rising crimes against women.

Assembly proceedings have been paralysed for the past four days amid continuous uproar.

The Opposition alleged that the situation in the state was alarming. On Saturday, while people were celebrating Holi, at least nine people were murdered at different locations, including two in the state capital. In most cases, the accused were intoxicated and attacked their victims with knives in broad daylight.

The law and order issue rocked the Assembly on the same day that hundreds of people gheraoed a police station in Rajkanika, Kendrapara district, around 140km from Bhubaneswar, demanding the arrest of the owner of a water packaging factory accused of murdering a local youth.

The protesters alleged that although the incident occurred a week ago, the police had failed to take action against the accused despite being approached earlier. “We want the accused to be arrested,” said the victim’s mother.

The BJD legislators trooped into the well of the House, followed by Congress MLAs, who held placards and protested against crimes against women.

As the uproar continued, Speaker Surma Padhy adjourned the House. Later, Congress MLAs staged a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Odisha Legislative Assembly premises.

BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das said: “During Holi, as many as nine people were killed. The police were aware that violence could occur during the festival but failed to take preventive measures.”

He added: “The morale of the police has been low ever since the government failed to take action against the son of the then governor for assaulting a staff member at Puri Raj Bhavan.”

