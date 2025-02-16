MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Unable to board train, Mahakumbh devotees vandalise two coaches of special train in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhnath station

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), nearly 300 devotees were waiting to board the train

PTI Published 16.02.25, 08:27 PM
Passengers try to board a train, at the Varanasi railway station, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Several trains are running overcrowded amid ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. PTI picture.

Two coaches of the special train running for Maha Kumbh were vandalised by passengers at the Guru Gorakhnath Dham railway station here after they were unable to board due to locked doors, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 1:15 am on Sunday when Kumbh Special Train number 04255, travelling from Lucknow to Prayagraj, arrived at the station.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), nearly 300 devotees were waiting to board the train.

However, passengers inside allegedly kept the doors locked, preventing new passengers from entering.

Angry over this, the devotees turned aggressive and broke nearly a dozen windows of two train coaches, officials said.

GRP Circle Officer Amit Singh confirmed that some people sustained minor injuries in the scuffle, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case.

Superintendent of Police (GRP) Lucknow, Prashant Verma, said that legal action is being taken, and those responsible for the vandalism will be identified and prosecuted.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

