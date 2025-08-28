Two terrorists killed by security forces during infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, Army said on Thursday.

"Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.

The Army said alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire.

"Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists," the Army said.

The operation is in progress, it added.

