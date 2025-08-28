MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 28 August 2025

Two terrorists killed by security forces during infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

The Army said alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire

PTI Published 28.08.25, 11:22 AM

File picture

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, Army said on Thursday.

"Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army said alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire.

"Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists," the Army said.

The operation is in progress, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Jammu And Kashmir Terrorists
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tariff last hope: Businesses seek divine help, call to speed up PM Modi's GST promise

With fresh purchase orders on hold from the US buyers and shipments on the slow lane, it is a critical situation for many casting units in the country, including Bengal’s Howrah
MK Stalin with Rahul Gandhi in Bihar on Wednesday.
Quote left Quote right

In Stalin’s party, there is hardly any leader who has not insulted Bihar and Sanatan Dharm

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT