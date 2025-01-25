Uttar Pradesh: Two cars catch fire in sector 2 of Maha Kumbh fair, no injuries reported

Two cars caught fire in Sector 2 of the Maha Kumbh fair area on Saturday morning, but no casualties were reported, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer (Maha Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said a car entering the fair area from Varanasi caught fire due to a short circuit. Another car adjacent to it also caught fire.

Fire department personnel responded promptly, safely rescuing the occupants from the cars. No injuries were reported in the incident, he added.

On January 19, around 18 camps were reduced to ashes when straw in one of the camps caught fire in Sector 19. However, the fire brigade personnel managed to control the fire and there was no loss of life.

