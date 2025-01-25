MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 January 2025

Uttar Pradesh: Two cars catch fire in sector 2 of Maha Kumbh fair, no injuries reported

Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said a car entering the fair area from Varanasi caught fire due to a short circuit

PTI Published 25.01.25, 04:30 PM
A drone shot shows rescue operation being conducted after a fire erupted in two parked vehicles on the main road leading to the Mahakumbh Mela, Prayagraj, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

A drone shot shows rescue operation being conducted after a fire erupted in two parked vehicles on the main road leading to the Mahakumbh Mela, Prayagraj, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. PTI

Two cars caught fire in Sector 2 of the Maha Kumbh fair area on Saturday morning, but no casualties were reported, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer (Maha Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said a car entering the fair area from Varanasi caught fire due to a short circuit. Another car adjacent to it also caught fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire department personnel responded promptly, safely rescuing the occupants from the cars. No injuries were reported in the incident, he added.

Also Read

On January 19, around 18 camps were reduced to ashes when straw in one of the camps caught fire in Sector 19. However, the fire brigade personnel managed to control the fire and there was no loss of life.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Cars Fire
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In declassifying JFK files, Donald Trump follows Narendra Modi on Netaji Subhas Bose

Conspiracy theories about great leaders – here, an adored American President and an Indian icon – are always fodder for mass consumption
Vijaysai Reddy
Quote left Quote right

I have submitted my resignation to the vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT