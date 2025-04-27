Two arrested for faking 'love jihad' case in UP to extort money; woman still on the run

Police have arrested two individuals here for allegedly falsely implicating a man in a 'love jihad' case and extorting over Rs 1 lakh from him, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Ladhowala locality under Kotwali police station, where a woman alleged that she was raped and forcibly converted to another religion by a man posing as Hindu, who also made a video on the pretense of marriage.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar told reporters that the investigation revealed that the 'love jihad' case was fabricated.

"Accused Shahnawaz, Sadakat, and the woman were found to be involved in a conspiracy to extort money, totaling over Rs 1 lakh, from accused Babar alias Sonu," said the CO.

Police are currently searching for the woman who filed the false FIR. A case was registered against Babar alias Sonu on April 21, based on the woman's complaint, alleging rape, religious conversion, and the making of a video under pretense of marriage.

"The investigation uncovered that the false case was lodged in collusion with Shahnawaz and Sadakat, resulting in the extraction of Rs 1,25,000 from Babar alias Sonu. Shahnawaz and Sadakat were arrested on Saturday, and Rs 25,000 has been recovered from them. The woman remains at large," said the CO.

