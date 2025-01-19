MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bihar: Three people killed and four others missing after boat capsizes in Ganga

Ten people have been rescued so far, officials have informed

PTI Published 19.01.25, 01:23 PM
Commuters are seen on a boat crossing the Bhagirathi river amid fog on a winter morning, in Nadia, West Bengal, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. PTI

Three people were killed and four others went missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga in Bihar's Katihar district on Sunday, officials said.

The boat, with 17 people on board, capsized near Golaghat in the Amdabad area, they said.

Ten people have been rescued so far, officials have said, adding that most of them managed to swim to the bank.

"The rescue operation is still underway for the four missing persons. An investigation has been ordered to find the cause of the incident," District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena told PTI.

Two of the deceased were identified as Pawan Kumar (60) and Sudhir Mandal (70), while the other person could not be identified yet, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

