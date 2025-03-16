Three labourers from Bihar found murdered during Holi celebration at under-construction apartment in Bengaluru

Three labourers from Bihar were found murdered during a Holi celebration at a 14-storey under-construction apartment in Sarjapur here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Radhe Shyam, Deepu, and Ansu of Gopalganj in Bihar, they said.

The incident occurred when the victims were celebrating Holi on Saturday evening along with those workers from their native who were employed in nearby sites, police said.

"We received a call regarding the murder. We immediately rushed to the spot. Upon arrival, we gathered preliminary information that the victims were plumbing and construction workers," C K Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural said.

The construction labourers were given a three-day holiday in view of Holi and even the site in-charge had gone on leave.

The victims organised a party to celebrate Holi. They invited a few other labourers from another construction site to join them, he said.

The fight reportedly started after one of the victims received a phone call from the sister of an accused laborer. The victim was in touch with his sister for quite some time now and this led to a heated argument. The situation escalated into a violent altercation. They attacked each other using bottles and iron rods, the senior police officer said.

Two bodies were found on the third floor, while another injured person was found on the ground floor. He was alive when shifted to the ambulance but succumbed to his injuries on the way, he said.

"We have formed teams for the investigation and already have details about the suspects involved. At least two-three suspects were involved. We will secure them as soon as possible," he added.

