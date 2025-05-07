‘Those 26 lives will now rest in peace’: Operation Sindoor provides succour to Pahalgam victims’ kin

India woke up Wednesday to the news that air force fighter jets had struck nine locations across Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Pakistan in retaliation for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

The Indian armed forces named it Operation Sindoor, a direct reference that it was payback for the terrorists’ separating men from the women in the meadow in Baisaran and shooting them dead.

“It’s a very good thing that Modi saheb has taken revenge. I am with him, the people are with him and our entire family is with him,” said Asha Narwal, mother of Indian Navy Lt. Vinay Narwal, who was gunned down by terrorists in Baisaran on April 22, just six days after his wedding.

Asked about her message to the armed forces fighting on the border, Asha said: ”Keep it up, and keep taking revenge like this. Give them such a befitting reply that no such thing happens ever again.”

Asked if the victims of the Pahalgam massacre had got justice, she said yes.

Aishanya Dwivedi, widow of another Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi, told a TV channel that the pre-dawn strikes on terrorist training camps and infrastructure deep in enemy territory had provided some succour.

“It will not end the pain, nothing can heal this, but, yes, those 26 lives will now rest in peace,” she told a TV channel.

“Now we as families know that our dear ones did not die in vain. They have done something that will perhaps now deter terrorists from killing us again. Shubham has gone, but tomorrow some other Shubham will not go.”

Asked about the significance of the name Operation Sindoor, she said: “This only proves that they [the Indian armed forces] are connected to us personally and have taken revenge for us,” she said.

Both Lt Narwal’s widow and Aishanya had in interviews in recent days condemned the terrorist attack being used for communal polarisation. Both had said they want justice for the murder of their husbands.

Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, said: "I cried a lot on hearing the name of the operation. It is a real tribute and justice to those who were killed by terrorists."

Pragati Jagdale, Santosh’s widow, said: "It's a befitting reply after the way those terrorists erased the vermilion of our daughters...On hearing the name of this operation, I got tears in my eyes. I sincerely thank the government..."

Sumathi, mother of Manjunath Rao, echoed similar sentiments.

"My son's sacrifice didn't go in vain... We were hopeful that PM Modi would take suitable action, and he did that."

A family member of Sumit and Yatish Parmar, father-son duo who were killed, said: "...After 15 days of the incident, the Indian Army attacked those terrorists. I take pride in the fact that the Indian Army and PM Modi did what they said..."

Sangita Ganbote, wife of Kaustubh Ganbote, said: "The action taken by the military is good, and by naming it as Operation Sindoor, they have respected the women. I still cry some days. We were waiting for PM Modi to take such action, and he has given them a befitting reply. Terrorists should be eliminated..."