Textile tableau parade pride hit: Odisha’s Republic Day display rejected, slated for Bharat Parva

The proposal to send Odisha’s tableau for the Republic Day parade 2025 in New Delhi has been rejected by the Centre’s selection committee.

Odisha has received a setback to its “Odia Asmita, Odia Pride” plank as the state will not be able to showcase its rich textile during the parade at Kartavya Path, Delhi, this year.

“We submitted proposals to showcase our rich textiles during the Republic Day parade, including textiles from Kandhamal and famous sarees from Maniabandha. We were hopeful because there is a double-engine government here and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been focusing on Odisha. Our proposal was rejected. However, no one from the government raised a voice of protest,” said a source.

“We have nothing against the selection committee, which comprised eminent personalities. But central officials always pull strings keeping the political interests of their respective states in mind. All states should be represented in the parade. Why does Gujarat remain a preferred state and get opportunities every year?” asked an artist.

The tableaux from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh, UT of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal have been selected for the Delhi parade this year.

“Each Odia would have felt proud if the tableau had been included. Hope, good sense will prevail,” BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.

Amid the controversy over the Centre rejecting Odisha’s tableau for the Republic Day parade, the state government said: “The tableau will be a part of the Bharat Parva 2025. It will be showcased there for the general public.”

The Bharat Parva event will be organised by the Centre near the Red Fort, Delhi, from January 23 to 31. It will showcase the Republic Day parade tableaux at the venue, performances by the 3-Armed Forces bands (static and moving) and cultural performances by the Zonal Cultural Centres.

A pan–India crafts bazaar with handicraft stalls, handlooms mela, folk and tribal dance performances will be organised.

There will also be performances by cultural troupes from the states and UTs and the tableaux, which were not selected for the Republic Day parade, will be displayed.