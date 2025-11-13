'Terrorism has no ground in civil society': Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid condemns Red Fort car blast

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, on Thursday condemned the Red Fort blast as an "abominable terror attack" and said "terrorism has no ground" in civil society.

He called on the government to act decisively. "We shall be able to unitedly fight the menace of terrorism and succeed in defeating it," Bukhari said in a statement issued by the Jama Masjid.

The blast near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort on Monday evening claimed 13 lives, shocking the capital.

Condemning the "terror attack" at the heart of the nation in the strongest terms, Bukhari said, "terrorism has no ground, and could not have any, in the civil society."

He added, "The Muslim community that remains filled with the spirit of patriotism, stands on this critical moment with their compatriot Indians like a wall reinforced with lead."

Bukhari expressed deep solidarity with the victims’ families. "Their sorrow is collectively our sorrow. We stand with them on an unshakable foundation of compassion," he said.

He also urged the authorities to ensure justice. "Any action taken in this regard should be based on justice," he said.