Tension toll on CA and other exams amid escalating India-Pakistan standoff

Several educational institutions have postponed their final semester examinations amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday pushed back the exams for intermediate and final levels, affecting around 1.58 lakh students.

Some universities, too, decided to either postpone the final semester exam or conduct it online.

The ICAI offers the chartered accountancy (CA) course, which is divided into foundation, intermediate and final levels.

“It is announced for general information that in view of the tense and security situation in the country, the Self-Paced Online Module (SPOM) examinations of Chartered Accountants stand postponed till further communication in this regard. The candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org,” a notification issued by the ICAI said.

The foundation-level exams are scheduled to start on May 15. So far, the ICAI has not taken any decision on that.

Panjab University in Chandigarh has postponed its entrance test, which was supposed to be held on May 11. It has also deferred all exams scheduled for May 9, 10 and 12. New dates for all these exams will be announced later, the university said.

OP Jindal Global University in Haryana’s Sonipat on Friday decided to hold the final semester examination online from May 15.

“The students are free to go home. But the university will remain functional,” a university source said.

Ronak Khatri, president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), on Friday requested vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh to postpone the final semester examinations scheduled from May 13.

“Many students who had gone home on preparatory leave are now panicking, and several parents are requesting their children to return home amid the growing tensions. The current situation is causing significant anxiety and disruption. Therefore, based on the overwhelming concerns received through our helpline and in the interest of student safety and well-being, I sincerely urge the VC of the University of Delhi to postpone the upcoming examinations,” he said.