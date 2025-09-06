Puri Jagannath temple urges ISKCON to hold ‘Rath Yatra’, other rituals as per scriptures

The Shree Jagannath Temple authorities in Odisha’s Puri on Saturday urged ISKCON to stop “further violation” of conducting ‘Rath Yatra’ and ‘Snan Yatra’ of Lord Jagannath on “random dates”, contrary to scriptures.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singha Deb, the chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, told reporters here that he has written to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is noticed that ISKCON has been conducting Lord Jagannath’s ‘Rath Yatra’ and ‘Snan Yatra’ (bathing ritual) on random dates since over 50 years, which hurts religious sentiments of countless devotees.

“We sincerely urge ISKCON to take appreciate steps as early as possible to ensure that these holy festivals are performed in all ISKCON temples/centres around the world in accordance with sacred scriptures and traditions,” Deb said.

He was accompanied by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee.

Though scriptures clearly state that Lord Jagannath’s ‘Snan Yatra’ should be held on ‘Jystha Poornima Tithi’, the ISKCON temples are conducting it “as per their whims”, Deb claimed “It is found that during 2025 till September, at least 40 ISKCON temples at various locations within India and abroad have performed ‘Snan Yatra” in violation of sacred scriptures and traditions,” he said.

Similarly, it has been noticed that in at least 68 ISKCON temples in several countries, the ‘Rath Yatra’ has been conducted contrary to scriptures, he said.

“There can be no valid justification for celebrating ‘Rath Yatra’ on just about any day of the year,” Deb asserted.

He also said that a meeting with ISKCON scholars was held in March, where these issues were raised.

After a long debate, the ISKCON has been conducting the ‘Rath Yatra’ on the stipulated day within India, “but the violations are continuing across the world”, Deb said.

“We hope they will correct their mistakes soon. We have all options open, including legal recourse. But, we urge them not to force us to take such steps,” he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.