Tej Pratap's olive branch to family after expulsion from RJD over social media post

Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday made overtures to his parents and brother Tejashwi Yadav with emotional social media posts, stressing loyalty to the family a week after being expelled from the "party and the family" by his father and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad.

In an early morning post addressed to "My dear Mummy-Papa", Tej Pratap said they and their "command" was "greater than God" for him.

He followed it up with another post a few hours later, stressing his loyalty to younger brother Tejashwi, now leader of the family-led party. He referred to Tejashwi as "Arjun" and likened himself to "Krishna".

Lalu had expelled his elder son from the "party and the family" a week ago for violating "moral values". This was after Tej Pratap, who had separated from wife Aishwarya months after their 2018 marriage, shared on Facebook a picture of himself with another woman and announced they had been in a relationship for the past 12 years.

Tej Pratap deleted the post after controversy broke out and claimed his social media accounts had been hacked. But that did little to dissuade Lalu, who acted swiftly to avert any possible fallout on the state elections, expected in October-November.

"My dear Mummy-Papa…. My whole world is just the two of you. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there then I have everything. I just need your trust and love and nothing else," Tej Pratap wrote in Hindi on X.

He alluded to "Jaichand", hinting at traitors within the party.

"Papa, if you were not there, this party would not have been there, and neither would greedy people like Jaichand who play politics with me.... Mummy-Papa, may you both always be healthy and happy," he posted.

In the second post, he alleged a conspiracy to separate the brothers.

"Those who dream of separating me from my Arjun (Tejashwi), you will never succeed in your conspiracies. You can take Krishna's army but not Krishna himself," Tej Pratap said, adding he would "soon expose every conspiracy".

"Just have faith my brother, I am with you in every situation. Right now, I am far away but my blessings were and will always be with you. My brother, take care of Mummy Papa; Jaichand is everywhere, inside as well as outside," he wrote.