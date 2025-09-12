Supreme Court to hear Umar Khalid’s bail plea challenge in Delhi riots case today

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear rights activist and 2020 Delhi riot accused Umar Khalid’s challenge to Delhi High Court’s dismissal of his bail plea on September 2.

The matter has been listed before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria. Khalid had pleaded that Delhi High Court had erroneously rejected his plea despite finding no material evidence to connect him to the riots.

ADVERTISEMENT

The February 24, 2020, Delhi communal riots claimed over 50 lives and injured

hundreds of others, besides causing massive destruction of private and public

properties.

Khalid is facing prosecution for his alleged involvement in the riots, including under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.

Delhi High Court had on September 2 dismissed his second bail plea. On the same day, a division bench of the high court had dismissed the bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam and eight others facing prosecution for the 2020 riots.