Supreme Court to hear plea to bin 2-shift NEET-PG, doctors flag risk of paper disparity

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea for urgent listing of a petition filed by doctors challenging the validity of the decision to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 in two shifts on June 15 by the National Board of Exams Medical Sciences, as was done last year.

“We will list it in a day or two,” Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai assured the counsel appearing for the doctors, who believe exams in two shifts will create large-scale anomalies.

Till 2024, the board had been conducting the exam in one shift, but last year a decision was taken to hold it in two shifts to make the process “more efficient and reduce the pressure on student invigilators and exam centres”.

This year, the board announced that the NEET would be held in shifts starting from 9am and 3.30pm. The decision did not go down well with doctors aspiring for postgraduation as they believe that exams in two shifts will lead to different question patterns for the two batches of candidates.