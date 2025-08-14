Supreme Court to hear petitions seeking restoration of Jammu and Kashmir statehood

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear two petitions seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The matter has been listed before a bench of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran. The two petitions had been filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and Irfan Hafiz Lone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhat cited the five-judge constitution bench judgment of December 11, 2023, by which the Supreme Court has not only upheld the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, but also recorded a statement of solicitor-general Tushar Mehta that statehood would be restored to Jammu and Kashmir and that its status as a Union territory was temporary.

"…The solicitor-general submitted that statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir and that its status as a Union Territory is temporary. The solicitor-general submitted that the status of the Union Territory of Ladakh will not be affected by the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," Bhat said.

According to the application, even 18 months after the order, no steps have been taken to restore statehood, which is gravely affecting the rights of its residents and also violating the basic structure of federalism. The applicants also said the voter turnout in the recent legislative elections was exemplary, suggesting that there was no impediment in restoring statehood.