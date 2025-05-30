MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court says holding examination in two shifts creates arbitrariness

Any two question papers can never be said to be having an identical level of difficulty or ease, says the top court

PTI Published 30.05.25, 01:17 PM
Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India. Shutterstock picture.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025 examination, which is scheduled on June 15, be conducted in a single shift instead of two shifts.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements for holding the exam in one shift and to ensure that complete transparency is maintained.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria, said holding examination in two shifts creates "arbitrariness".

"Any two question papers can never be said to be having an identical level of difficulty or ease," the top court said.

The bench passed the order, while hearing a plea challenging a notification on holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in two shifts.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

NEET PG 2025 Examinations Supreme Court
