SC reserves verdict on father's plea to withdraw life support for young vegetative son

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a father's plea seeking permission for “passive euthanasia” to end the life of his 31-year-old son, who suffers from quadriplegia and has been in a vegetative state for the past 12 years.

A bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice K.V. Viswanathan reserved the verdict after hearing advocate Rashmi Nandakumar appearing for Harish Rana’s parents.

The counsel told the bench that Rana was in his late teens when he fell from the fourth floor of a Chandigarh apartment and has since been in an incurable and vegetative state. He has been receiving clinically assisted nutrition and hydration, though there is no sign of his recovery even according to medical experts.

Passive euthanasia occurs when medical practitioners do not provide life-sustaining treatment, that is, treatment necessary to keep a patient alive, or remove patients from life-sustaining treatment.

Additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said Rana had been in a state of complete inertness. His eyes do not track, he does not respond to fear or forceful objects coming in front of his eyes or contemplation, Bhati said.

The top court had reserved the verdict after examining two medical reports, including a report submitted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and another by the UP Medical Council, which had ruled out any possible recovery of Rana from his present vegetative state.

During the hearing, the bench highlighted the importance of the family taking a “consistent and well-considered” decision.

The counsel for the petitioner requested the court not to use the term “passive euthanasia” and instead use “withdrawing/ withholding life-sustaining treatment” in its judgment.