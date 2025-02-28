MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 28 February 2025

Supreme Court reinstates two women judges in MP, calls termination 'arbitrary and illegal'

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and N. Kotiswar Singh directed that the two officers be reinstated in service within 15 days

PTI Published 28.02.25, 12:40 PM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India Shutterstock

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the orders terminating the services of two women judicial officers in Madhya Pradesh in 2023, terming the action as "punitive, arbitrary and illegal".

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and N. Kotiswar Singh directed that the two officers be reinstated in service within 15 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The termination of these two judicial officers is punitive, arbitrary and therefore illegal," Justice Nagarathna said while pronouncing the verdict.

Also Read

Justice Nagarathna said the verdict also discusses issue of women in Indian judiciary.

On December 17, 2024, the top court had reserved its verdict in the matter pertaining to the termination of two women judicial officers by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

On November 11, 2023, the top court had taken a suo motu cognisance of the termination of six women civil judges by the state government over their alleged unsatisfactory performance.

However, a full court of the Madhya Pradesh High Court reconsidered its earlier resolutions on August 1, 2024 and decided to reinstate four officers-- Jyoti Varkade, Sushri Sonakshi Joshi, Sushri Priya Sharma and Rachna Atulkar Joshi -- on certain terms and conditions, leaving out the other two, Aditi Kumar Sharma and Sarita Chaudhary from the exercise.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Supreme Court Of India Madhya Pradesh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As back-to-back earthquakes jolt Indian subcontinent, is a big one up next? No, say experts

Experts from India’s National Center of Seismology say the quakes in recent days are not connected, stress on ensuring better infrastructure, housing
Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

BJP hatched plan to revise the electoral rolls packed with outsiders to occupy Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT