MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Supreme Court denies bail for government job exam fraud

According to the FIR, Salman had allegedly appeared as a 'dummy candidate' in place of co-accused Indraj by tampering with the attendance sheet

Our Bureau Published 12.03.25, 06:03 AM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India File image

The Supreme Court has set aside the bail of two accused persons in a case related to forgery and impersonation of a candidate during a government competitive examination, saying “they tried to compromise the sanctity of the exam”.

The apex court said Rajasthan High Court was not justified in granting them bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since surely there must have been thousands of people who appeared for the exam, and the respondent-accused persons, for their benefit, tried to compromise the sanctity of the exam, possibly affecting so many of those who would have put in an earnest effort to appear in the exam in the hope of securing a job, we concur with the view of the trial court that they are not entitled to the benefit of bail,” a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said.

The court cancelled the bail while allowing an appeal filed by the Rajasthan government challenging the high court’s grant of bail in May last year to the two accused — Indraj Singh and Salman Khan — over allegations in an FIR registered by the state in February 2024 that the duo had compromised the sanctity of a civil engineer recruitment examination conducted by the government.

According to the FIR, Salman had allegedly appeared as a “dummy candidate” in place of co-accused Indraj by tampering with the attendance sheet.

RELATED TOPICS

Government Job Supreme Court
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US resumes military aid, intelligence sharing; Ukraine open to 30-day ceasefire

The administration imposed the measures a week ago to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to enter talks to end the war with invading Russian forces
Bratya Basu.
Quote left Quote right

Fee hikes in private schools create financial difficulties for many middle-class parents

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT