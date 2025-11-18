Supreme Court bars tiger safaris in core habitats and mandates tougher reserve rules

The Supreme Court on Monday banned safaris within the core areas of tiger reserves or habitats, directing that such activities would be allowed only on “non-forest or degraded forest land” outside tiger corridors.

A bench of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice A.S. Chandurkar passed the directions while dealing with a PIL by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal against the violation of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Tiger Conservation Plan at the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quoting statistics, the apex court noted that Project Tiger had expanded from nine tiger reserves (spanning 18,278km) in 1973 to 51 reserves (covering 72,749km) across 18 states, amid concerns about the preservation of the endangered species.

CJI Gavai, who authored the judgment, said under Section 33(a) and sub-section 4 of Section 38-V of the Wildlife Protection Act, tiger safari should not be permitted in the core or critical tiger habitat area. It has to be conducted on “non-forest land” or “degraded forest land” in a buffer area, provided that it is not part of a tiger corridor.

The safari should be allowed only in association with a full-fledged rescue and rehabilitation centre for tigers. Only rescued and/or conflict animals from the reserve or from the same landscape should be featured in the tiger safaris, the bench said.

The rescue centre to be established in conjunction with such a safari shall provide essential veterinary support and help in the treatment/care of captured animals.

Earnings should be ploughed back through the tiger conservation foundations concerned.

Solar/hybrid/electric vehicles have to be promoted, and the number of vehicles must be regulated, the court ordered.

All state governments have been directed to notify ESZs (eco-sensitive zones) around all tiger reserves, including buffer and fringe areas, within one year from the date of the judgment.

The states have to notify the buffer and core areas of the tiger reserves within six months and prepare tiger conservation plans within three months.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority have to monitor the progress of tiger conservation plans.

States should ensure that vacancies at all levels in tiger reserves are filled on a priority basis. A separate cadre for veterinarians and wildlife biologists needs to be created for tiger reserves to assist field formations to conduct technical work.

Commercial mining, the setting up of saw mills and industries causing pollution, commercial use of firewood for hotels and other business-related establishments, introduction of exotic species, and the use or production of any hazardous substances have been banned inside tiger reserves.

Tourism activities like drone and hot air balloon rides have also been prohibited. The minimum height of any aircraft flying above the reserves should be at least 1,000 feet above the highest obstacle located within 8km of the estimated position of the aircraft.

Discharge of effluents and solid waste into water bodies and felling of trees without permission have been forbidden.

The top court has mandated that the establishment of new hotels and resorts in the buffer and fringe areas of tiger reserves must be regulated according to the approved tourism guidelines and the tiger conservation plan.

It has also recommended regulating the commercial use of natural water resources, fencing of hotels and lodges, widening of roads and movement of vehicles at night.