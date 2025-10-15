Supreme Court allows sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali, relaxing the previous ban in a move aimed at balancing festival celebrations with environmental concerns.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran allowed the joint request of the Centre and Delhi government, specifying that the temporary measure would be in effect from October 18 to 21.

The court also directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state pollution control boards in the NCR to monitor pollution levels during the period and submit reports.

“As a temporary measure, we allow bursting of crackers from October 18 to 21,” the bench said.

Chief Justice Gavai observed, “Crackers are smuggled into Delhi-NCR and they cause more damage than green firecrackers. We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment.”

The order stipulated that patrolling teams will conduct regular checks on cracker manufacturers, and their QR codes must be uploaded on official websites.

Crackers sourced from outside Delhi-NCR will not be permitted for sale, and licenses of defiant sellers will be suspended.

The detailed order is still awaited.

On October 10, the apex court had reserved its decision on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sell green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and NCR states, had requested that green firecrackers be allowed for festivals like Diwali, Guru Purab, and Christmas without restrictions on timing.

Reacting to the verdict, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote on X: "We express our gratitude to the Supreme Court for granting permission to use green firecrackers in the capital at the special request of the Delhi government. This decision respects the sentiments and enthusiasm of the public during sacred festivals like Diwali, while also reflecting a balanced approach towards environmental protection. The Delhi government, while honouring public sentiments, is fully committed to the resolve of a clean and green Delhi. Our goal is to ensure that the vibrancy of festivals remains intact while also safeguarding the environment. This Diwali, let us all come together to celebrate with green firecrackers, harmonising festivity and environmental protection, and work towards realising the resolve of a 'green and prosperous Delhi.'”