Supreme Court allows RG Kar rape-murder victim’s parents to move Calcutta High Court

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to move Calcutta High Court.

“Without making comments, we dispose of the application observing that the applicant has the liberty to pursue the proceedings before the high court,” Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna said.

The parents of the victim were present at the apex court.

In January, a lower court had pronounced Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, guilty of the rape and murder and sentenced him to life in prison till death.

The victim’s parents were unhappy with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and had moved the Supreme Court for a re-investigation into the case.

In their writ application, the parents had asked why the CBI did not interrogate those present at the seminar hall in the third floor of the emergency department where their daughter’s body was found.

In the first week of March, the CBI officers in Kolkata had interrogated the doctor who had first found the body and several officers of the Kolkata Police.

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta tried to broach the subject during Monday’s hearing.

“I am appearing for the CBI, some observations were made in the application, but I have not replied, it would inadvertently help…” Before Mehta could finish the sentence, the CJI had made his decision.

The Supreme Court did not take up the matter of the recommendations for the National Task Force , which was formed in the wake of the RG Kar incident, to increase security for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The next hearing of the matter has been scheduled for May 13.