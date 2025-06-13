'Stunned' Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends Amit Shah to take stock of Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “stunned” by the air disaster in his home state, Gujarat.

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words,” Modi said in his first reaction, hours after the Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

Though there was no official confirmation, Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Paatil told reporters that Modi would visit Ahmedabad.

Before posting his reaction on X, the Prime Minister was learnt to have spoken to civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu and home minister Amit Shah and asked both to rush to Ahmedabad.

Shah was in Delhi and the civil aviation minister in his home state, Andhra Pradesh, to participate in the first anniversary celebrations of the NDA government in the state, led by his Telugu Desam Party boss Chandrababu Naidu.

“In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” Modi added in his post. The civil aviation minister informed Modi that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground.

“The Prime Minister has directed the minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation,” the civil aviation minister said in a statement.

By early evening, both Shah and Naidu were at the accident site to take stock of the tragedy. Apart from being his home state, there was added responsibility on Shah as he represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Most parts of Ahmedabad are part of the Gandhinagar seat.

“Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site,” Shah posted on X.