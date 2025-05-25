Stalin urges Centre to release Rs 2,200 crore education funds, demands 50% tax share for Tamil Nadu

Stating that it does not augur well for cooperative federalism when states seek legal recourse to get the Central funds they are entitled to, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged the Union government to disburse Rs 2,200 crore funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) due for the state.

This hefty sum, Stalin said, was denied to the state for not signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Education Ministry regarding the "PM Shri" scheme.

Also, he made a strong pitch for enhancing the state's share in central taxes to 50 per cent and underscored the necessity for a dedicated urban transformation mission in the state.

"Particularly, nearly Rs. 2,200 crore of Union funds have been denied to Tamil Nadu in the year 2024-2025. This affects the education of children studying in government schools and children studying under Right to Education Act ( RTE). Therefore, I urge you to release this fund without delay and without insisting on unilateral conditions," Stalin said addressing the NITI Aayog meeting held in the national capital with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the chair.

"It is not ideal for the cooperative federal structure that states should be given funds after a legal battle. This will affect the development of the state and nation, as well," he said and added that the Centre should extend its support without discrimination, so that Tamil Nadu and other states could achieve their developmental targets.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister outlined Tamil Nadu’s vision for inclusive and sustainable economic development based on equality and social justice. "The moto of our Dravidian Model government is ‘Everything for Everyone’," he said.

The state was progressing towards achieving its goal of USD 1 tn economy by 2030.

"Tamil Nadu has become industrialised throughout. From automobiles to green hydrogen, we have seen strong growth in all emerging sectors," he said and listed out the numerous welfare measures his DMK government has undertaken since it stormed to power in 2021.

Earlier, in a post on the social media platform 'X', Stalin said he demanded a rightful 50 per cent share for states in central taxes.

"We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 4," the Chief Minister said in the post.

He further said "on the lines of Amrut 2.0, I stressed the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission, as Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in India." "Also, I urged a #CleanGanga-style project for Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani, with names in English for national coherence and regional pride," Stalin added.

Responding to the opposition AIADMK criticism over his New Delhi visit, Stalin said he had not come to the national capital to raise a white flag and asserted that he had raised the state's rights at the Niti Aayog meeting, his first since 2021.

"I don’t have a white flag or the saffron flag that Edappadi K Palaniswami (AIADMK general secretary) has," Stalin, who is president of DMK said indicating that there was no need for him to call truce in the wake of raids by the Enforcement Directorate on the premises of the state-owned TASMAC.

Ridiculing his participation in the Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meeting today, the AIADMK accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of rushing to the national capital as he faced the heat of ED searches.

When asked about the Supreme Court rebuking the ED for the raids on TASMAC, Stalin told reporters at the Delhi airport that the apex court was fair in censuring the ED.

The Chief Minister said he raised several crucial issues concerning the state especially the immediate of release of education funds for the state, funding for Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project, Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects, and sought the setting up of an AIIMS hospital in Coimbatore.

"I urged the Centre to allocate funds for the pending highway projects and also ensure the release of boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen in Sri Lankan custody. The Prime Minister has assured to take action," he said.

Meanwhile, in a memorandum submitted to PM Modi, Stalin sought clearance for the development of National Highway-32 from Chengalpattu to Tindivanam into sixeight lane corridor, and expansion of the airports in Madurai and Coimbatore.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.