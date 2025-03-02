Speculation rises over new odisha BJP president as Nadda meets senior leaders

Speculation has intensified regarding the appointment of a new Odisha BJP president following the party’s national president and Union health minister J.P. Nadda’s meeting with senior party leaders here on Friday night.

The party is searching for a face that can strike a balance between the government and the party, sources said.

Nadda also held discussions with chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state party in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and organisational secretary Manas Mohanty. Party leaders, however, remain tightlipped about the discussions with no one willing to speak on record.

A section of leaders believe that incumbent president Manmohan Samal, under whose leadership the party won the last election, may be given a second term even though he lost the Assembly election himself. His hard work led to the BJP’s maiden victory in the state. Samal’s tenure has already ended and he is on an extension.

Others maintain that a new president would be given the new responsibility. “The party leadership feels there is a lot of difference between the party and the government. It’s searching for a face that can strike a balance between the government and the party. Such was the difference between the party and the government that even after the new government remained in power for seven months, it failed to fill up the posts of different corporations,” said a senior leader.

Besides, groupism is slowly rearing its ugly head in the party. “It has been visible that in the ministry, there are people who have more power than Majhi, who is heading the government. So, a new president who can ensure proper coordination between the party and the government will be appointed. So far, Majhi is at an advantage. So the president who will be appointed should be on good terms with Majhi. All these factors will be taken into consideration,” said another leader.

State BJP vice-president Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said: “The election will be held through a proper process. You will know about the new president soon.”