Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment; her diet being monitored: Hospital

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening

PTI Published 17.06.25, 02:49 PM
Sonia Gandhi

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi who was hospitalised owing to a stomach-related issue is responding well to treatment but her discharge date has not yet been decided, the hospital said on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening.

In a statement, chairman of the hospital Ajay Swaroop, said, "She is stable and responding well to treatment. She is recovering from a stomach infection. Her diet is being closely monitored, and she remains under observation. As a precautionary measure, her discharge date has not yet been decided."

"Our team of doctors, Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, is closely monitoring her health and diet, he added On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at the same hospital. Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

