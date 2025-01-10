MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Social media can strengthen democracy': Modi encourages fact-check with smartphones

If you pay little attention, you can find out the truth as everything is available on mobile phones, says the prime minister

PTI Published 10.01.25, 06:09 PM
Narendra Modi with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath

Narendra Modi with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath

Prime minister Narendra Modi said social media has strengthened democracy by opening up ways to verify information which earlier was available from a handful of sources with little alternatives.

In an interaction with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, Modi said earlier there were very few persons who used to report on events and their version was considered as the truth.

"You were trapped as there was no opportunity to seek verification. But, today you have an alternative to verify information on different platforms. Everything is available on your mobile phone," Modi said.

"If you pay little attention, you can find out the truth. This is the reason that social media can strengthen democracy," he said.

The prime minister said youngsters have the tendency to verify information on social media before believing anything as the truth.

Modi said he was amazed to see the amount of interest the youngsters have shown in developments in the space sector.

"Chandrayaan's success has created a new enthusiasm in today's youth. I meet many children who are aware of Gaganyaan's time table. See, the strength of social media. They are following Gaganyaan closely," he said.

Modi said students are aware of the details of the astronauts of the Gaganyaan mission and the place where they are undergoing training.

"The children of grade 8 and 9 know all this. This means that social media, in a way, can be considered to have a great power for the new generation," Modi said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

