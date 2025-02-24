'Slave' tag on Kumbh critics: PM Modi takes 'Hindu faith' spotlight after Yogi show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday castigated the Opposition saying those who attack the "Hindu faith" have "fallen into a slave mentality", belatedly following in Yogi Adityanath's footsteps to target critics of the mismanagement at the Kumbh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath, widely believed to be using the religious congregation to position himself as a protector of Hindus and as Modi’s successor, had on Wednesday accused Opposition leaders of playing with the Hindu faith.

On Sunday, Modi seemed under pressure to snatch the spotlight back as he spoke after laying the foundation stone for a medical institute, promoted by self-styled "godman" Dhirendra Shashtri aka Bageshwar Baba, at Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

"There’s a class of (political) leaders these days who mock religion, ridicule it, and are engaged in dividing people. Often, foreign powers too are seen trying to weaken the country and religion by supporting these people," the Prime Minister said.

"People who hate the Hindu faith have emerged from time to time down the centuries. People who have fallen into a slave mentality keep attacking our faith, beliefs and temples, our religion, culture and principles."

Modi made no mention of the two stampedes that had killed dozens of Kumbh pilgrims — one at the Sangam area in Allahabad and the other at New Delhi railway station — and drawn Opposition allegations about a "Mrityu Kumbh" forged by mismanagement and callousness.

Instead, the Prime Minister went on to laud the arrangements at the event. He said people coming to the "great Kumbh of unity" were appreciating the services rendered by the police and ophthalmologists (who have been offering free checkups and treatment).

Modi claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police had won the country’s heart through their politeness.

"The Mahakumbh is being discussed widely. Millions have already arrived, taken the holy dip and sought blessings. Everyone is naturally awestruck by this grand event," he said.

While Adityanath recently declared that the "Sanatan Dharma" was the "national religion of India", Modi was somewhat restrained, describing the Hindu religion as progressive and attacking the Opposition for allegedly slinging mud at it.

"They (Opposition leaders) dare fling muck and attack the (Hindu) religion and culture, which is progressive by nature. Dividing our society and breaking its unity is their agenda," the Prime Minister said.

This is the second conspicuous instance in recent months of Adityanath’s attempts to project himself as a champion of Hindus forcing Modi to do a copycat.

Adityanath had at a rally in Agra last year unveiled a provocative slogan, "Batenge toh katenge (Divided, we’ll be slaughtered)", calling for Hindu unity against the background of the turmoil in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster.

As the saffron ecosystem lapped it up, Modi, facing the risk of being outshone, responded with a somewhat watered-down version of the slogan: "Ek hain toh safe hain (United, we are safe)."

BJP leaders immediately got down to popularising Modi’s version over Adityanath’s coinage.

Undaunted, the chief minister went on repeating his slogan during the Maharashtra election campaign, drawing protests from not just the Opposition but the BJP’s own principal allies.