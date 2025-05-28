Sikkim tourists leaving on May 29 must get out by 6am, thanks to PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy may make way for ambulances in Gujarat, but tourists in Sikkim have no such luck.

The Sikkim government has told tourists who are leaving the state on May 29 to leave by 6am to ensure smooth vehicular traffic in view of Prime Minister Modi's visit.

PM Modi will visit the state on that day to participate in an event marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood.

"As we are aware, that the State of Sikkim has completed a remarkable milestone of 50 glorious years of Statehood on 16th May 2025. On this auspicious occasion, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India will be gracing the occasion in the State with his presence on 29th of May 2025," said the advisory issued by the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department.

"In view of this and to ensure smooth vehicular movement and tight security arrangements, all the visitors/tourists leaving Gangtok on 29.05.2025 are kindly requested to leave by 6.00 am," it said.

The Sikkim government has made elaborate security arrangements in and around the state capital for the PM's visit, and advisories have been issued on temporary closure of offices and schools in Gangtok, vehicle movement restrictions and designated pick-up points to facilitate smooth conduct of the event, officials said.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood at the Paljor Stadium.

Invitations have been sent to all officers, from the rank of deputy secretary and under-secretary (and their equivalents) to staff members of various state government departments, PSUs, and central government agencies in Gangtok, the home department notification said.

The heads of departments and secretaries have also been directed to ensure the presence of their respective officers and staffers.

A Press Information Bureau (PIB) release on Wednesday said the prime minister will participate in the ‘Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth’ programme around 11 am.

“The PM will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in Sikkim. The projects include a new 500-bed district hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi district, passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing district, statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok, among others,” it said.

“He will also release the commemorative coin, souvenir coin and stamp of 50 years of statehood,” the release said.