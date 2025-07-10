Siddaramaiah says 'no vacancy' for CM post, Parameshwara warns against ‘another drama company’

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dismissed speculation about a possible change in leadership in the state, saying that he was “very much in the chair” and had no plans to step down before completing his full five-year term.

“Is there any vacancy for chief ministership? I am very much here before you. I am the chief minister of Karnataka. That is what D K Shivakumar has said, and I am also saying it. There is no vacancy,” Siddaramaiah told reporters when asked about the ongoing chatter around a leadership shift.

The remarks come amid increasing speculation that Siddaramaiah may make way for his deputy and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar later this year. The talk has been fuelled by sections of party MLAs reportedly pitching for a change, though neither Siddaramaiah nor Shivakumar have confirmed any such arrangement.

Siddaramaiah is currently in Delhi and is expected to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, triggering further political speculation.

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister G. Parameshwara acknowledged the political buzz but refused to contribute to what he described as a developing performance.

“As you (media persons) said, a drama is going on. Repeated discussions and statements on this (leadership change issue) should not happen. There is no problem in the administration — it is running smoothly, and the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) is effectively handling it. I don't want to open another drama company (by making statements),” Parameshwara told reporters.

He added that the party high command is observing the situation closely and would act if and when required. “The high command knows what needs to be done,” he said.

When pressed on whether the moment for a leadership decision had arrived, Parameshwara declined to speculate. “I don’t want to say whether it is now, tomorrow or in the past,” he said.

He also underlined that the state unit should avoid making public statements on the matter. “The party president will handle the matter appropriately,” he said.