'Show moral courage': Congress shreds Modi govt for not condemning US strikes on Iran

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday criticised Donald Trump's decision to launch airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling it a mockery of the US President's own calls for dialogue with Tehran.

In a statement on X, Ramesh said the Indian National Congress firmly believes that immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran are essential.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also took aim at the Modi government, accusing it of lacking moral courage.

“The Modi government has neither criticised nor condemned the US bombing or Israel's aggression, bombings, and targeted assassinations,” he said, adding that it has also remained silent on the "genocide being perpetrated on the Palestinians in Gaza".

His remarks come after the US bombed three major nuclear sites -- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan -- in Iran, bringing itself into the Israel-Iran conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian India's "deep concern" over Iran's conflict with Israel and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation through "dialogue and diplomacy".

The US attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities has triggered fears of a wider regional conflict, with many leading countries and blocs calling for restraint.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday strongly criticised India's silence on Israel's devastation in Gaza and Iran as "not just a loss of its voice, but also a surrender of values".

She accused the Narendra Modi government of abandoning India's long-standing and principled commitment to a peaceful two-nation solution envisioning an independent Palestine along with Israel.

Gandhi, was also critical of US President Donald Trump for following a "destructive path" in West Asia, after having spoken against America's endless wars.

She also alleged that the current Israeli leadership under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "has a long and unfortunate record of undermining peace and nurturing extremism". She alleged that given the record, "it is not surprising that Netanyahu would choose escalation over engagement".