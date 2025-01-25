MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shah Rukh Khan to get Rs 9 crore refund from govt for Mumbai residence Mannat

The Bollywood actor had reportedly paid upwards of Rs 25 crore in premium

PTI Published 25.01.25, 08:47 PM
Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan. PTI picture.

The Maharashtra Government would be refunding Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan Rs 9 crore that he had paid in excess to convert the lease of his sea-facing bungalow `Mannat'.

Resident suburban collector Satish Bagal said on Saturday that in 2019, Shah rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan converted the lease of the heritage property in Bandra to `class 1 complete ownership', and paid the government some premium for it.

Also Read

After discovering a tabulation error on the basis of which the premium was calculated, the Khans filed an application before the revenue authority for refund which was sanctioned earlier this week, he said.

The actor had reportedly paid upwards of Rs 25 crore in premium, but officials did not confirm the figure immediately.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

