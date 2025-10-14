20 suffer serious burn injuries as Jaisalmer–Jodhpur bus catches fire near Thaiyat village

Panic gripped passengers on a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur after it suddenly caught fire near Thaiyat village on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident, which occurred close to the War Museum around 3 pm, left about 20 passengers, including three children and three women, with serious burn injuries.

According to officials, a total of 57 people were on board the bus when the fire broke out.

Eyewitnesses reported that smoke began rising from the rear of the vehicle before flames rapidly engulfed the entire bus. The blaze spread so quickly that several passengers were unable to escape in time.

Local villagers and passersby rushed to the scene to help, while the police and fire departments reached shortly after being alerted.

Rescue and relief operations began immediately, and the injured were transported to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer in three ambulances.

Jaisalmer district collector Pratap Singh later issued helpline numbers for those seeking information about the victims: 9414801400, 8003101400, 02992-252201, and 02992-255055.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the tragedy and spoke with the District Collector and Superintendent of Police.

He directed them to ensure all possible assistance and the best medical treatment for the injured.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot reacted to the incident on X, and wrote, “A distressing report has been received that several people have been killed or injured due to a massive fire breaking out in a bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur. I pray to God that there should be minimal loss of life in this accident and that the injured people should recover their health soon.”

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati called the incident “extremely heart-wrenching” in a post on X and said he had instructed Jaisalmer district officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. “I pray to the Almighty God for the swift recovery of the injured,” he added.

Pokhran MLA Mahant Partap Puri announced that he had canceled all his programs for the day and would visit the accident site and Jawahar Hospital to meet the injured passengers and their families.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Rescue and relief efforts are continuing as the injured remain under treatment at Jawahar Hospital.