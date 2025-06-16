MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 16 June 2025

Four women killed, six others injured after explosion at licensed firecracker factory in Amroha

The impact of the blast brought down the entire structure. According to initial reports, the unit was located in a field, away from dense residential areas

Our Web Desk Published 16.06.25, 05:09 PM

Videograb

A licensed firecracker factory operating in an agricultural belt of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district exploded on Monday morning, killing four women and injuring six others, according to a report by news agency ANI. The incident took place around 11:45 am in Atrasi village, under Rajatpur Police Station limits.

The impact of the blast brought down the entire structure. According to initial reports, the unit was located in a field, away from dense residential areas. Villagers said they heard a loud explosion and ran toward the site to help those trapped inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said, “In Atrasi village, we received information of an explosion in a factory. Immediately, police and ambulance rushed to the spot. This is registered in the name of Saif-ur-Rehman, who belongs to Hapur. Further legal action is being taken, and the investigation is underway.”

“All necessary measures are being taken to assist the victims,” the SP added.

Amroha District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats said, “A committee has been constituted for the investigation of this incident.”

Rescue teams are working to clear the debris and recover any bodies still trapped under the rubble. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Post-mortem examinations are being conducted for those who died.

RELATED TOPICS

Uttar Pradesh Workers
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rapido rider slaps woman on a day Karnataka high court pulls plug on bike taxis

The incident, caught on camera and now viral on social media, unfolded after the woman, reportedly an employee at a jewellery store, confronted the rider over rash driving
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

You should be ashamed for labelling Bengalis as Bangladeshis because of their language

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT