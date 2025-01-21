'Series of deaths in custody not stopping in Uttar Pradesh under BJP': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has not been able to stop the custodial deaths in the state.

His remarks came a day after family members of a man who died in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal held the police responsible for his "custodial death", claiming they did not allow him to take essential medicines on time. Police dismissed the allegations, saying Irfan (45) was allowed to take medicines and the entire incident was captured by CCTV installed at the police outpost.

In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, "Under the BJP government, the series of 'deaths in custody' is not stopping in Uttar Pradesh. In a recent case, the death of a person, who was taken from his home in the name of interrogation in Sambhal, sparked public outrage. The BJP government which is committing injustice is now in its last phase."

Superintendent of Police of Sambhal Krishna Kumar had said the police outpost in charge allowed Irfan to take his medicine and he was offered water. He said Irfan took his medicines --- police claim this could be seen in the CCTV --- but soon complained of chest pain and fell down on his own.

Police said Irfan was then taken to a hospital with his son accompanying him. He may have died due to cardiac arrest at the hospital, they said.

Irfan's wife Reshma had claimed that five policemen arrested her husband, and at the police outpost, they did not allow him to take his medicines.

