Security tightened outside Patiala House Court in Delhi ahead of Tahawwur Rana's likely appearance

Security has been stepped up outside Delhi's Patiala House Court where Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is likely to be produced on Thursday following his extradition from the US, an official said.

Personnel from paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police have been deployed outside the court and a thorough physical frisking and checking of visitors is being carried out to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

An NIA judge is expected to hear the matter.

Meanwhile, Tihar Jail officials said all preparations have been made to lodge Rana in a high-security prison ward and they were waiting for court orders.

Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being brought to Delhi from the US. He is likely to be lodged in Tihar jail when he reaches India.

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

