MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 10 April 2025

Security tightened outside Patiala House Court in Delhi ahead of Tahawwur Rana's likely appearance

Personnel from paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police have been deployed outside the court and a thorough physical frisking and checking of visitors is being carried out to avoid any untoward incident

PTI Published 10.04.25, 11:12 AM
Security tightened outside Patiala House Court in Delhi.

Security tightened outside Patiala House Court in Delhi. Videograb

Security has been stepped up outside Delhi's Patiala House Court where Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is likely to be produced on Thursday following his extradition from the US, an official said.

Personnel from paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police have been deployed outside the court and a thorough physical frisking and checking of visitors is being carried out to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An NIA judge is expected to hear the matter.

Meanwhile, Tihar Jail officials said all preparations have been made to lodge Rana in a high-security prison ward and they were waiting for court orders.

Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being brought to Delhi from the US. He is likely to be lodged in Tihar jail when he reaches India.

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Tahawwur Rana 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump backs down on tariffs for most nations for 90 days, raises China tariffs to 125%

The S&P 500 stock index jumped nearly 7 per cent after the announcement, but the precise details of Trump's plans to ease tariffs on non-China trade partners were not immediately clear
Omar Abdullah
Quote left Quote right

Rijiju wanted to click pictures. Should I have refused that? Should I have misbehaved?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT