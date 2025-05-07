Schools shut in Rajasthan and Punjab border districts following Indian missile strikes on Pakistan

In the wake of heightened border tensions following Indian missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan, all schools have been closed in several border districts of Rajasthan and Punjab as a precautionary measure, officials confirmed.

In Rajasthan, government and private schools in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer districts — all located along the Indo-Pak border — have been shut down. An official stated that the western districts of the state have been placed on alert, and preparations for mock drills, as instructed by the Centre, have been completed. Rajasthan shares a strategically significant 1,070 km-long border with Pakistan.

Similarly, in Punjab, schools in the border districts of Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur have also been closed. The Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner issued a formal order for closure, while officials noted that schools in Pathankot will remain shut for the next 72 hours.

The widespread school closures come after Indian armed forces launched missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The targets included key strongholds such as Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's facility in Muridke. The strikes, conducted under 'Operation Sindoor', were a retaliation for the recent massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

