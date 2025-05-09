Schools, colleges shut in Jammu and Kashmir as precautionary measure amid India-Pakistan tensions

Schools, colleges and universities in Jammu and Kashmir have been shut as a precautionary measure on Friday and Saturday.

Several examinations have also been postponed in the wake of the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, as students from other states started leaving some of the campuses.

According to a notice issued by the University of Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET), scheduled to be held on May 11, now stands postponed. Over 20,000 candidates were supposed to take the test. The test is meant for the selection of assistant professors in universities and colleges.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that due to the prevailing situation, the JKSET/LASET Examination 2024-25, scheduled to be held on May 11, 2025 (Sunday), in UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh, stands postponed till further notice,” the notification said.

An official of the University of Jammu said that the universities under the government of Jammu and Kashmir had taken the decision since it was felt that many candidates could not take the test because of the tension.

Several universities in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday either suspended classes or postponed their local exams.

The University of Jammu issued a notice stating that in view of the prevailing situation, the university would remain closed on Thursday. All activities and events scheduled for Thursday in the university (if any) shall remain suspended or cancelled.

The University of Kashmir cancelled all exams scheduled to be held between Thursday and Saturday.

These are state-level universities where most students are from Jammu and Kashmir. International students and students from other states constitute a small proportion.

Several students of central educational institutions in the UT have started leaving campuses, anticipating problems in the coming days.

Punjab schools shut

Punjab government has ordered closure of schools, colleges and universities for the next three days, education minister Harjot Singh Bains confirmed lateThursday night.

All schools in six border districts of Punjab — Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran — have been shut.