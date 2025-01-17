SC stays order asking Delhi govt to sign MoU with Centre for PM-Ayushman Bharat

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order asking the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union health ministry by January 5 to implement the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by the Delhi government against the December 24 2024 direction of the Delhi High Court.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said the court should issue notice on the plea as the AAP government was forced to sign the MoU with the Central government.

"How can the high court force me (Delhi government) on a policy matter to sign an MoU with the Central government?" asked Singhvi.

The Delhi government's plea was filed through advocate Talha Abdul Rahman.

In its order passed on December 24 last year, the high court referred to the minutes of the meeting held in December 2024 and noted the PM-ABHIM would have to be implemented in its entirety to ensure Delhi residents were not deprived of the funds and facilities under it.

It said the non-implementation of PM-ABHIM in Delhi, when 33 states and union territories had already implemented it, would not be justified.

"Since the memorandum of understanding (MoU) has to be signed between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and the GNCTD, let the said MoU be signed by January 5, 2025," directed the high court.

It further said, "This MoU shall be signed irrespective of the model code of conduct, if any, as the same has been monitored by this court and is for the benefit of citizens of Delhi."

