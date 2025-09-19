Saudi Arabia, Pakistan form axis on defence: Not surprising, says cautious India

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement which categorically states that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both”, seemingly borrowing from the Nato principle of “collective defence”.

Signed at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Saudi Arabia, the agreement is being billed as a watershed moment in bilateral relations that has implications beyond the borders of both countries.

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression,” the joint statement said.

The agreement comes close on the heels of Israel’s missile strikes in Qatar’s capital Doha last week as part of Tel Aviv’s ongoing campaign against the Hamas. While officials on both sides have maintained that the deal had been work in progress, Israel’s bombings inside several countries in the region and doubts about the US as a reliable security guarantor appear to have added a sense of urgency to the process.

While it upsets India’s own calculations, the external affairs ministry treaded cautiously and opted for a wait-and-watch policy before making any substantial comment on the development, which, it claimed did not come as much of a surprise.

“The government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration,” ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

He added: “We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The government remains committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains.”

The cautious note was apparently guided by the fact that the Modi government had invested heavily in building on the already close friendly relations that India has had with Saudi Arabia for decades.

Reuters quoted a senior Saudi official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as acknowledging the need to balance relations with India. “Our relationship with India is more robust than it has ever been. We will continue to grow this relationship and seek to contribute to regional peace whichever way we can.”

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal described the agreement as a serious development with many implications for India. Stating that India sees this as a threat to national security, he wondered aloud on X if a follow-up to Operation Sindoor in the eventuality of Pakistan sponsoring another terror attack in India would be seen as an attack on Saudi Arabia.

“Given the tensions between Pakistan and India, this Saudi step is strategically most adventurous. Pak will feel emboldened and so will its jihadi organisations to target India. This pact means that funds will flow from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan to strengthen its armed forces. Pakistan is being rehabilitated strategically….”