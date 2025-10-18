Sale of green firecrackers begins in Delhi after Supreme Court nod, traders say 'market picked up pace'

The sale of green firecrackers began in the national capital on Saturday after the Supreme Court allowed their sale and use under certain conditions, bringing cheer to traders who reported a steady flow of customers through the day.

Traders who had applied for licences to sell eco-friendly firecrackers received approvals earlier in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets across the city, including Sadar Bazaar, saw increased activity as residents rushed to them to make their purchases.

Also Read How Delhi plans to fight air pollution this year – from electric vehicles to artificial rain

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, president of the Sadar Bazaar Traders' Association, said traders were prepared to meet the demand once the licences were issued.

"As soon as the licences were granted, manufacturers started distributing firecrackers to the licensed traders. The response from customers has been very encouraging since morning," he said.

He added that the decision has revived the festive spirit among traders.

"Earlier, there was uncertainty about whether the sale would be allowed. But now, after the court's order, the market has picked up pace. Footfall has increased, and people are happy to buy green firecrackers," Pamma said.

Firecracker manufacturer S B Narendra Gupta said orders began pouring in immediately after traders received their licences.

"The moment the permission came through, we started getting calls from our regular clients. The demand for green firecrackers surged within hours," he said.

"We have ensured timely supply to traders so that there is no shortage," he added.

Shukul Kumar, a trader from Sarojini Nagar, said that the order brought relief to sellers who were earlier hesitant to display their stock.

"People are coming with enthusiasm, and sales have finally picked up. It feels good to see the market alive again ahead of Diwali, and we are also getting good earnings," he said.

On October 15, the Supreme Court permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region from October 18 to 20.

The court made it clear that the use of green crackers will be confined to specific hours on the day before Diwali and on the festival day.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.