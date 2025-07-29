Saffron IDs for Odisha schools: Majhi govt draws flak for bringing ‘colour politics’ to classrooms

After repainting town buses saffron and renaming the state-run service, the Mohan Charan Majhi government in Odisha has now turned its attention to school identity cards. From the 2025–26 academic year, primary school students will carry saffron ID cards — a move critics say is less about safety and more about symbolism.

A directive from the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) to all district education officers (DEOs) has formalised the rollout of the saffron-hued cards for students from Class I to VIII. Each card will carry the student’s name, date of birth, class, roll number, contact details and the signature of the headmaster.

Officials said the ID cards aim to “enhance security and prevent the entry of outsiders into school premises”. All students will be required to wear the cards during school hours.

The initiative is part of a wider visual branding campaign under the Majhi government’s “Vidyavant Vidyarthi, Bikashit Odisha” (Knowledgeable Student, Developed Odisha) slogan, aimed at projecting a vision of Odisha as a developed state by 2036 — the centenary of its formation. Students will also receive a new kit comprising shoes, track pants, a T-shirt, and a cap emblazoned with the slogan.

The Opposition has slammed the decision, accusing the BJP government of prioritising optics over substance.

“Mohan Charan Majhi’s government is showing its true colours. Instead of addressing academic issues, it is busy colouring ID cards. What about the rising number of pregnancies among schoolgirls? No steps have been taken to ensure their safety,” said BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty.

Congress echoed similar concerns. “The government has spent one year changing colours and rebranding old schemes. Has anything been done to fill vacant teaching posts or improve classroom infrastructure?” said Congress media cell vice-chairman Amiya Pandav.

Since taking charge, the BJP-led government has made several cosmetic changes. Town buses were repainted from blue to saffron and the “Mo Bus” service was renamed “Aam Bus”. School buildings, too, have received a fresh coat of saffron paint in some places.

In one controversial instance, supporters of the ruling party repainted the statue of Biju Patnaik in Cuttack in saffron, triggering public backlash. The government later stepped in and restored the statue to its original colour.

Opposition parties allege the series of changes are part of a broader ideological agenda and point to the lack of progress in addressing core issues such as education quality, staff shortages, and student safety.

While education department officials maintain the ID card policy is meant to streamline administration and ensure better monitoring of students, critics view it as a politically motivated move.

The government is yet to respond directly to the criticisms, but sources indicated that the procurement and distribution of the new uniforms and ID cards will begin ahead of the new academic year in 2025.