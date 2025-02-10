Hyderabad: Right wing link emerges in Chilkur Balaji temple's priest attack

A recent attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple’s chief priest, C. S. Rangarajan, at his residence near the temple premises in Hyderabad by alleged right wing forces, has triggered widespread reactions from political and religious groups in Telangana.

According to Rangarajan’s complaint, around 20 individuals barged into his home in Chilkur, Rangareddy district, and “manhandled” him.

A video circulating on social media shows the priest surrounded by multiple individuals dressed in black.

The attack took place on February 7. Following the chief priest’s complaint, a case was registered at Moinabad police station.

M. V. Soundararajan, convenor of the Temple Protection Movement and Rangarajan’s father, stated that the group behind the attack claimed to be descendants of the Ikshvaku clan.

He alleged that they sought to establish ‘Rama Rajya’ by forming private armies to “punish those who do not accept their mission or agenda.”

The Moinabad police arrested one Veera Raghava Reddy on February 9 for the attack. According to Newsminute, Reddy runs a YouTube channel named ‘Rama Rajyam’, where he mentions his goal as, “Establishing a special military to seize temples, temple lands, and cow grazing pastures, to protect against evil along with cow protection.”

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the police to take stringent action against those involved in the incident. Speaking to the priest over the phone, Reddy expressed concern and conveyed his sympathies. “Such attacks will not be tolerated,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan called the attack “unfortunate.” He stated, “This is not just an attack on an individual but on efforts to protect the Hindu faith."

Junior union minister of home affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he spoke to the priest to enquire about his health.

“Spoke to Chilkur priest Shri @csranga garu over the phone yesterday to check on his well-being after the recent attack. Praying for his strength and assured him of any support needed,” he posted on ‘X.’

The Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) condemned the attack and demanded strict action. BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao and other party leaders met Rangarajan at his residence.

Alleging that the incident reflected a deteriorating law and order situation, he said the state government must take strong measures against the perpetrators.

The VHP’s Telangana unit described the attack as an assault on temples, priests, social reforms, and the “entire Hindu society.” In a statement, the group called for a thorough investigation and urged the government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter.

The Chilkur temple is famously known as the ‘Visa God’ temple, due to a popular belief in the Telugu states that praying at the temple helps secure a United States visa, according to reports.