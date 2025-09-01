Retired cop held in Odisha leopard skin racket, six others arrested in forest raid

The forest department on Sunday arrested seven people, including a retired police officer, in connection with an alleged leopard skin smuggling racket under the North Ghumsur forest division in Ganjam district, southern Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of the department raided several locations in the region and apprehended the accused while they were performing certain rituals. Officials also seized a sickle, a knife and other materials used for Puja.

The seizure of the leopard skin and the involvement of educated individuals have raised concerns among forest officials about the safety of wild animals. “Leopard skin is considered auspicious and people who perform rituals often sit on it. This fuels smuggling. Many even attempt to keep tiger skin at home on astrological grounds. Possession itself is illegal, but people still engage in this trade,” an official said.

Divisional forest officer (North Ghumsur) Himanshu Sekhar Mohanty told The Telegraph: “We arrested seven persons — three from Gunuduribadi village under Jagannath Prasad area in Gajapati district and four from a lodge in Ganjam district. A retired police sub-inspector, the mastermind, was among them. All have been forwarded to court. We have launched a probe to bust the trafficking network. The ex-officer had a history of gambling cases and we trapped him as they planned to sell the leopard skin outside Odisha. His mobile phone has been seized.”

The involvement of high-profile people in wildlife trafficking is not new. Last December, officials seized a Bengal tiger skin and arrested 11 poachers from Balasore district, adjoining Mayurbhanj, home to the Similipal Tiger Reserve. Among those held was a government hospital medicine specialist from Udala.

Leopard and tiger skins fetch high prices, sometimes up to ₹1 lakh, luring tribals into poaching. “Money has lured tribals into killing leopards and tigers. We are spreading awareness through Vana Surakshya Samitis, but poachers often bribe tribals into joining the illegal trade. We will deal with thisfirmly. Forest guards have been instructed to patrol on foot and intensify operations,” a senior official said.