Relentless rain batters Odisha, triggers floods and landslides across multiple districts

Incessant rain over the last two days disrupted life across Odisha, inundating large swathes of land and creating a flood-like situation on Tuesday.

Koraput district is among the worst hit, with reports of landslides and severe damage. Interstate bus services have been badly affected. Balasore, already reeling under rain and flood woes for a month, continues to face a grim situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urban areas such as Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack have also been badly affected. Water gushed out of clogged potholes, flooding roads and making them impassable. In the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, many areas were waterlogged as choked drains failed to cope with the excess rainwater. Low-lying pockets of Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar are worst affected.

The meteorological department has issued a red warning for Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundergarh and Jharsuguda, besides orange and yellow alerts for Puri, Khurda, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Angul and Nabarangpur. A low-pressure system is expected to intensify over the next 24 hours and move west-northwest across Odisha.

In Balasore, rainwater entered the district hospital, while agricultural activities were severely affected. Major rivers — Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga, Jalaka and Baitarani — received over 30mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Flood threat looms over Bhadrak and Keonjhar. Sundergarh too reported floodwaters in Sarasara and Patanga areas.

In southern Odisha, particularly Koraput and Malkangiri, rain has brought misery. The bridge connecting Motu, Kalimela and Malkangiri is submerged, cutting off road links. On NH-326, Kangruakonda bridge remains under 8–10 feet of water, stranding vehicles from Telangana and Hyderabad. Landslides were also reported from Narayanpatna block in Koraput.