Rekha Gupta is Delhi’s new chief minister, to take oath tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader and Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, BJP sources confirmed after the legislature party meeting on Wednesday.

The new chief minister will take oath along with six ministers on February 20. And while MLA Parvesh Verma will become the Deputy CM, Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta will be appointed as the speaker of the Delhi Assembly, reports The Indian Express.

The BJP formed the government in Delhi after defeating the Aam Aadmi Party in the recently held Delhi assembly polls, the results of which were announced on February 8. In the Delhi assembly elections, BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, while the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party won 22 seats. For the third successive time, Congress could not open its account.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory keeping the upcoming oath-taking ceremony on February 20 in mind. They have asked the commuters to use public transport to avoid jams and congestion. The grand event will take place at Ramlila Maidan.

The swearing-in ceremony will be a high-profile event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers from various states in attendance.

Before the Delhi BJP legislative party meeting, BJP MLA elect Raj Kumar Bhatia said that 48 candidates were contesting for the post of chief minister.

“For us, the most important thing is that our govt is forming after 27 years…48 candidates are there for CM post,” Bhatia had said.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat had said: “Whoever becomes the CM will work for the people of Delhi under PM Modi’s vision and will fulfil the dreams of the people here. People will remember the BJP CM’s face.”