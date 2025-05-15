MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thursday, 15 May 2025

Rajnath Singh reaches Srinagar, to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Singh will review the overall security situation and the combat readiness of the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir, say officials

PTI Published 15.05.25, 11:55 AM
Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh. PTI picture.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday landed here to review the overall security scenario and the combat readiness of the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is his first trip to the union territory since Operation Sindoor was launched.

Singh will review the overall security situation and the combat readiness of the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes at nine terror hideouts in the deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under the 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

