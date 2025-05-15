Rajnath Singh reaches Srinagar, to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday landed here to review the overall security scenario and the combat readiness of the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is his first trip to the union territory since Operation Sindoor was launched.

Addressing the brave soldiers of the Indian Army at Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar. https://t.co/tpEqiG6btE — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 15, 2025

Singh will review the overall security situation and the combat readiness of the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes at nine terror hideouts in the deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under the 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

