Rajnath Singh doubles financial aid for non-pensioner ex-servicemen ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a 100 per cent increase in the financial assistance provided to non-pensioner ex-servicemen (ESM) and their dependants with effect from November 1.

The welfare measure is expected to benefit nearly 20,000 people and will cost the government ₹257 crore every year.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved a 100% increase in financial assistance for ex-servicemen and their dependants under schemes implemented by the department of ex-servicemen welfare through Kendriya Sainik Board,” the defence ministry said.

Non-pensioner ESM are soldiers who do not receive a pension as they are discharged from service early at their own request or due to organisational constraints. This category includes officers who take premature retirement before 20 years of service and personnel below officer rank who leave the organisation before 15 years of service.

Unlike regular pensioners, they did not serve long enough to be entitled to the armed forces pension.

“Penury grant has been doubled from ₹4,000 to ₹8,000 per month per beneficiary, providing sustained lifetime support to aged and non-pensioner ESM and their widows above 65 years of age with no regular income,” the defence ministry said.

The education grant has been doubled from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per month per head for up to two dependent children (Class I to graduation) or widows pursuing a two-year postgraduate course.

The marriage grant has been raised from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000 per beneficiary. It will be applicable for up to two daughters of an ESM and for widow remarriage (applicable to marriages solemnised after the new order is issued).

“The revised rates take effect for applications submitted from November 01, 2025, onwards, with an annual financial implication of approximately ₹257 crore to be met from the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF). These schemes are funded through the Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund, which is a subset of the AFFDF.

“The decision strengthens the social security net for non-pensioner ESM, widows, and dependants from lower-income groups, reaffirming the government’s commitment to honouring the service and sacrifice of the veterans,” the ministry said.